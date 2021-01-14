Upcoming Tata Safari Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut On January 26

The Tata Safari is the production name of the three-row Gravitas that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, held in February last year

Tata Motors recently announced that it will be bringing back the Safari nameplate for its upcoming flagship SUV that is all set to be launched in the Indian market on this year’s Republic Day, i.e. January 26, 2021. While Tata is yet to reveal the Safari’s specifications, some vital information about the SUV has already been leaked two weeks ahead of its debut.

According to a fresh report, the Tata Safari will be offered in a total of four variants, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ. We all know that the Safari was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year as the ‘Gravitas’, and the said SUV featured a six-seat layout only. However, the Safari will be offered with both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, with captain seats and a bench seat in the middle row respectively.

While it was earlier reported that a panoramic sunroof will not be offered with the Gravitas, a production-ready unit of the Safari was recently spied undisguised with a panoramic sunroof. This feature will likely only be on offer with the range-topping XT and XZ variants. Three paint schemes of the upcoming SUV have been confirmed according to the report, i.e. Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

Apart from the additional third row, the Safari is also expected to get an electronic parking brake as well as rear disc brakes over the Harrier. Powering the car at launch will be the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine as the five-seat SUV it is based on.

This engine puts out 170 PS of maximum power, as well as 350 Nm of peak torque, and will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter auto. The Safari will be offered with a front-wheel-drive configuration only, however, Tata Motors might introduce a 4WD variant later, depending on market demand.

Official bookings for the Tata Safari will commence soon after its launch on January 26, and test drive vehicles will be made available from the last week of January. Upon launch, the Tata Safari will go on to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus as well as Mahindra XUV500.