Upcoming Tata Punch To Liven Up Micro SUV Segment In India

Tata Punch will go on sale this festive season in India and it could be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Punch micro SUV this festive season. The name was revealed officially only a few days ago and is the production version of the HBX concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was preceded by the H2X concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It is expected to liven up the micro SUV space in the domestic market due to a number of reasons.

The segment has the Mahindra KUV NXT not performing well in garnering sales volumes while the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is doing only decent tally. Thus, the arrival of the Tata Punch could spruce things up a bit as it will be more modern than its competitors. It could set the tone before the debut of the Hyundai Casper, which is expected to launch locally next year.

The Punch will be early to the segment compared to the Casper and thus it could have a significant advantage. The Punch is the second Tata model to sit on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) following the Altroz and the first SUV to do so.

The Tata Punch is influenced by the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and the revealed image shows the presence of split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights, round shaped fog lamps, wide central air intake, slim grille section with Tata badge mounted in the middle, Y-shaped inserts, and raked front windshield. Other highlights are squared wheel arches, dual-tone roof, and a compact rear with LED tail lamps.

The interior will boast of a free-standing seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a steering wheel with mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and so on. It will be powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as in the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz producing around 86 PS and 114 Nm. It will be paired with a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT transmission as an option.

The iTurbo version of the same engine powering the Altroz could be offered as well. This could help in having an expansive range while pitching the Punch against entry-level compact SUVs with feature-packed top-end variants. We can expect the price range to hover around Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).