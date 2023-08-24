Upcoming Tata Punch EV Spied Again – Top 5 Things To Know

The test prototype of the Tata Punch EV has been spotted yet again, this time at a charging station; the EV is expected to debut around the festive season of 2023

Tata Motors is ready to add another powertrain option to the Punch line-up after the recent launch of its CNG version in the Indian market. The Punch EV has been in the news for a very long time and as we are nearing its debut, the test mules are being spotted now and then. In the most recent set of spy images, the test prototype of the upcoming EV was spotted at a charging station. Let’s take a look at the top 5 highlights of the Tata Punch EV.

1. Gets a Front Charging Socket

As per the latest spy images, the Tata Punch EV can be seen sporting a front charging socket, unlike the side placement on the existing electric line-up. This will be the first Tata EV to get the charging slot on the front bumper and we could see a similar trend in all the upcoming electric vehicles from the homegrown carmaker.

2. Exterior Design

Following a similar fashion as the existing electric vehicles, the Tata Punch EV will also get the same design as the regular Punch, however, there will be enough differentiation in the form of blue accents inside out. In addition to this, the car could also get a new set of EV-specific alloy wheels.

3. Features and Equipment On Offer

The Punch EV will continue to with the same set of features as the regular ICE variant. In addition to this, there could be some new additions like the updated 10.25-inch infotainment system to replace the existing 7-inch unit and the new two-spoke steering wheel could also be a part of the package. Apart from this, one of the test mules was spotted with all four disc brakes, suggesting its inclusion in the final production version.

4. Underpinning and Powertrain

The Punch Electric will be the first EV in the line-up to use Tata’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the ALFA platform, that underpins the regular ICE Punch. The claimed range of the car will be anywhere around the 300-kilometre mark using a battery pack of around 30kWh. A lower-spec version could also be introduced to let the customers enjoy a wider range of choices.

5. Launch Timeline and Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is expected to launch this year, most probably around the festive season. Once launched, it will squarely aim at the likes of Citroen eC3 and it could also make a dent in the sales of its siblings, i.e. Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV.