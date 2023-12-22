Upcoming Tata Punch EV Launch Timeline Confirmed: Details

Tata Motors is set to launch the Punch EV early next year; It will rival the likes of Citroen eC3 along with making an addition to the brand’s EV portfolio

Tata Motors has an array of new electric vehicles lined up for launch in the Indian market. Amongst the upcoming EVs from the Indian carmaker, the electrified Punch is first in the queue and we have already spotted production-ready test mules multiple times on the roads. As per the latest reports, the Punch EV will debut in India by the end of January 2024, closely followed by its launch and price announcement.

While the test prototypes have already revealed several new details, the information about the powertrain is still under wraps. In terms of design, the majority of elements from the regular petrol-powered Punch will be retained along with new blue high highlights inside out depicting its eco-friendly tag.

However, the front fascia of Punch will get a major rework in its electric version which will be inspired by the Nexon EV Facelift’s design. It will consist of a new set of LED headlamps enclosed in an altered housing, an updated EV-specific grille and the LED light bar running across the width. In addition to this, this will be the first Tata EV to get a charging socket on the front profile.

Towards the sides, a new set of alloy wheels will be a part of the package. The rear profile is expected to get a new set of LED tail lamps with the connected treatment. These cosmetic changes on the Tata Punch EV could be carried forward to the regular ICE Punch via a facelift update.

Talking about the feature upgrades, the Punch EV will get all-wheel disc brakes, a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with Arcade.ev integration, a fully digital instrument cluster, Tata’s latest two-spoke steering wheel with the backlit logo and more.

The Punch EV will be based on Tata Motor’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the current ALFA platform. We expect the Citroen eC3 rival to get a battery pack of around 30 kWh capacity with a claimed range in the ballpark of 350 kilometres on a single charge. Additionally, an affordable version will likely be introduced with a relatively smaller battery pack and lesser range.