Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift To Feature Touch Controls For AC

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will get touch-based controls for the air conditioning system and its design patent has been leaked online

Tata Motors will soon get a major update in the form of a facelift model which is set to debut around August 2023. This will be the second facelift model of the compact SUV as it got the first comprehensive update in the year 2020. While we have already enough info about the exterior and interiors of the upcoming facelift model, the latest design patent leaks highlight the touch-based air conditioning controls, which are inspired by the Curvv concept SUV.

The design patent reveals that the Nexon Facelift will get a completely new panel housing the HVAC controls along with a few other functions and it will likely be positioned under the air-con vents. This panel will be integrated into the centre console and to give it a practical touch, there will be two physical toggles for fan speed and temperature control.

The haptic touch controls placed above these toggle switches include eco mode, sport mode, hazard lamp, front and rear fog lamp, boot release, auto start-stop and 360-degree parking camera. The lower controls are solely for the climate control system like Xpress cool, air recirculation, and front as well as rear defogger amongst others.

There is a high chance that this new touch-based console will make it to the final production model, however, it is not confirmed at the moment. This new panel could likely trickle down to other Tata cars as well, especially the flagship duo, Harrier and Safari.

Apart from this, there will be plenty of updates to the interiors of the Nexon Facelift including a new 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment system, the Curvv-inspired two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster and more.

Under the hood, the new 1.2-litre tGDi engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 will debut with the upcoming Nexon Facelift, tuned to produce 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. It could be mated to a new DCT gearbox, while the 6-speed manual will definitely be on offer. The existing 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine will be retained, with power output rated at 115 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.