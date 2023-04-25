Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift To Be More Powerful & Feature Rich

The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol is likely to be offered

Tata Motors has been testing a trio of facelifted SUVs on public roads and all of them are expected to launch this year. The heavily updated Nexon will more likely be the first one to arrive in the third quarter of this CY while the Harrier and Safari facelifts based on the Harrier EV concept are bound for September or October.

The 2024 Tata Nexon has been caught testing multiple times in recent weeks giving us a sneak peek of what is in store. The compact SUV is currently the best-selling model for the brand and is also the most sold SUV in the country. This will be the second major update for the Nexon following a facelift in early 2020 which really helped in accelerating its sales numbers.

The exterior is heavily influenced by the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The front fascia gains a new bonnet, headlamp cluster and bumper giving a sportier than the existing model. While the side profile will largely remain similar except for the addition of newly designed alloy wheels and some updates, the rear will be completely different.

The facelifted five-seater gains new LED tail lamps, a slightly updated boot and a bumper. The cabin is also inspired by the Curvv concept and recent spy images indicate the presence of an updated flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which recently debuted in the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition.

Another highlight will be the all-new 10.25-inch digital instrument console further elevating the premium appeal of the compact SUV. The centre console and dashboard will also be updated while the surface trims and materials will be improved as well. As for the performance, an all-new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine will be utilised.

It will produce a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak torque. The dual-clutch automatic transmission borrowed from the Altroz is expected to debut as well. The 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine will continue and it will kick out 110 PS and 260 Nm.