Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Spied: New Alloy Wheels & Design

The much-awaited Tata Nexon Facelift prototype has been spotted yet again, this time with an all-new set of alloy wheels and a Curvv concept-like design

The testing of the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift is in full flow ahead of its launch, which is likely scheduled in the coming months. The test prototype has been spotted multiple times and in the latest images, the new alloy wheels on the updated model are fully revealed. Earlier, we got a hint of some design highlights of the upcoming model along with the interior details.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Test Mule Spied: New Alloy Wheels

As this will be a facelift model, alloy wheels are bound to be updated. While the current model sports a rather simple design for alloy, the facelift will have sharp-looking units, which will have different finishes according to the variants on offer. For example, the dark edition could get an all-black finish while Tata Motors could consider gunmetal or diamond cut finishes for other variants.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Test Mule Spied: Design Cues From Curvv Concept

It is no secret that the Nexon Facelift will take design cues from the Curvv Concept SUV which will launch in the year 2024. The newest spy images have further ascertained the fact as the snug fit camouflage reflected its cuts and creases. While the overall profile will remain the same, we can expect hefty changes to the front and rear end.

A single-piece LED DRL, main headlamp unit in the lower half and updated bumper complete the front profile. Towards the back, the tail lamps will be new with a connecting LED strip and a sporty rear bumper.

In addition to this, the interiors will receive the majority of updates such as a new 2-spoke steering wheel, an all-new fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with the brand’s latest UI.

Under the hood, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be retained; however, we expect the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine to debut in the Nexon facelift. The power output from the new petrol engine will be rated at 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors could offer a 7-speed DCT gearbox with this new powerhouse, along with a 6-speed manual unit.

Spy Source: Autojournalindia/insta