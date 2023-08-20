Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Loses Camouflage, Shows New Front-End

Explore the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift with its updated dynamic front-end design, as seen in the latest batch of spy pictures

The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift is one of the most anticipated vehicles of this year, with thousands of shoppers waiting for its arrival. In the latest spy pics, we see a test model running around during road testing with partial camouflage on, giving us a glimpse at the SUV’s updated front end.

The face of the upcoming facelifted Nexon resembles that of the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. One of the standout features is its repositioned headlamp cluster, coupled with a revised central air intake. The most striking change, however, is the prominent grille adorned with a connected LED light bar. These updates give the SUV a dynamic and contemporary appearance.

Inside the cabin, the Nexon facelift boasts a comprehensive revamp, as seen in the previous spy shot. A new two-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a new digital instrument console take centre stage. Traditional buttons have given way to touch-sensitive controls on the centre console, introducing a touch of modernity and convenience to the driving experience.

Rumours suggest the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to the Nexon facelift for enhanced safety. This suite could encompass high beam assist, lane change alert, traffic sign recognition, and more, marking a significant stride forward in passenger protection. We also expect six airbags, along with all the safety features currently present in the SUV.

The facelifted Nexon is not just about looks; it’s set to pack a punch on the road. A new-gen 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine is on the horizon, promising an exhilarating performance with 123 bhp and 225 Nm on tap. It could also get a new DCT option, along with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

For diesel aficionados, the Nexon facelift will continue to offer its efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will likely continue to be offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has ignited anticipation in the automotive community. As the launch date approaches, enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to experience this reimagined Nexon firsthand.