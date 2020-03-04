Upcoming Tata Micro-SUV HBX (Hornbill) Production-Version Rendered

Tata is expected to launch the production-ready version of the HBX micro-SUV in the second half of this year, and price it around Rs 5 lakh

Tata Motors confirmed that it is indeed working on a micro-SUV for the Indian market when it showcased the H2X concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Fast forward to February 2020, the homegrown manufacturer brought a closer to production version of the H2X concept to the 2020 Auto Expo, dubbed as the HBX concept.

Now, a production-ready version of the micro-SUV has been rendered, and the car carries forward most of its elements from the concept car, especially Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language. The car sports a split-headlamp design, but a smaller skid plate as compared to the HBX concept.

The offroading tyres that the HBX concept was seen sitting on, have been replaced with conventional dual-tone alloy wheels, while the roof rack has also been removed. Mr Pratap Bose, the VP of Global Design, Tata Motors himself confirmed that the HBX concept showcased at the Expo is 97% close to the production model.

The unconventional and impractical bits and pieces will obviously be removed, however, the overall design of the micro-SUV will remain largely similar. Inside the cabin, the HBX concept came equipped with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, along with a semi-digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel design is similar to the newer Tata cars, including the Altroz, and the recently launched BS6 facelifted versions of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

Tata has also put a compass on the HBX’s dashboard, and it is yet to be seen if something similar would be done with the production-ready model. Under the hood, the production-ready HBX is expected to get Tata’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor that belts out 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed MT, along with an optional automatic gearbox.

Tata will probably launch the HBX in the second half of this year and price it around the Rs 5 lakh mark. The micro-SUV will compete against the likes of Mahindra KUV100, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the Indian market.