Upcoming Tata HBX Micro-SUV Expected To Get 1.0L Turbo Petrol Engine

Tata HBX micro SUV is the second model underpinned by the ALFA platform and it is expected to go on sale later this year to rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV NXT

Tata Motors debuted the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida and it was a close-to-production avatar of the H2X concept that made its global debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. The micro SUV based on the HBX concept has already been spotted running trials across India and it resembles the HBX in plenty of ways.

The sub-four-metre SUV will sit below the Nexon in the brand’s domestic portfolio and is expected to be priced between Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata will more likely position what could be termed the Hornbill aggressively competitors like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Ignis, Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV NXT and others.

The Hornbill/HBX takes styling cues from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy debuted on the Harrier mid-size SUV. Moreover, it is the second vehicle from Tata to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture following the recently launched Altroz premium hatchback that goes up against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and VW Polo.

Compared to the HBX concept, the production micro SUV will have a slightly toned down appearance and it boasts of split headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights on top, square wheel arches, raked windshield, tall pillars, horizontal LED tail lamps, pillar mounted door handles, sporty alloy wheels and so on.

The interior of the Tata HBX will have commonalities with the Tiago and Altroz and it will feature cruise control, Harman-sourced audio with four speakers, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system mounted atop the dashboard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and seven-inch TFT MID.

Speculations indicate that the Tata HBX will be powered by the same BSVI compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine used in the Tiago. However, other rumours point the finger at a smaller 1.0-litre direct-injected turbocharged petrol unit, paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The engine could be tuned for efficiency as well as sprightly performance.