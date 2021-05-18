Upcoming Tata Hornbill (HBX) Interior Design Revealed In Spy Pictures

Tata Hornbill (HBX) is expected to launch in India around the mid of this year with a 1.2L Petrol engine, likely to rival Maruti Ignis

Tata Motors is planning to launch a mini-SUV in the Indian market this year. Codenamed ‘HBX’, this upcoming vehicle has been spied multiple times during road tests. Recently, new spy pictures of the HBX have emerged online, which give us a good look at the interior of the upcoming car, albeit with a heavy disguise.

This particular test model seems to be a mid-level variant, as there is a 2-DIN music system on offer here instead of a touchscreen infotainment system. It does get power windows on all doors though, along with steering-mounted controls for the audio system. We’re not sure if cruise control will be offered or not. The vehicle doesn’t get a centre armrest for the front and rear seats.

In the spy pictures, we also notice that the vehicle features piano-black inserts on AC vents, along with pillar-mounted tweeters at the front. The inside door handles are also finished in piano black, and they seem to have the same design as the ones on the Altroz. The headrests on the rear seats are non-adjustable, but a parcel tray for the boot will be available.

As for the exterior design of the HBX, previous spy pictures and videos have given us plenty of clues about it. The vehicle gets a vertically-split headlamp design, and the front grille features a tri-arrow design on the mesh. The vehicle will offer unique dual-tone alloy wheels as well, and the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar.

The vehicle will get sharp-looking LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear. Also, the HBX will have black plastic cladding all around, to add to the overall crossover appeal. As for the powertrain, we expect it to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) that is available under the hood of the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz (non-turbo).

Transmission choices will likely include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. There’s a small chance that Tata will offer a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine option as well here. Upon launch, the Tata HBX could be christened ‘Hornbill’, and it will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and Ford Freestyle.