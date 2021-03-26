Tata HBX is expected to go on sale around May 2021 and it could be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine as in the Tiago

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with the all-new Altroz and Nexon EV just over a year ago. While the industry was recovering in the second half of 2020, Tata began posting impressive Year-on-Year sales growth and in the due course consistently finished in the monthly sales charts as the third-largest carmaker in the country with three-digit volume increase.

Just as in 2020, the homegrown manufacturer started off 2021 strongly and a few weeks ago launched the Safari seven-seater SUV. Based on the Harrier, the initial reception for the three-row SUV has been encouraging and it recorded just over 1,700 units in its first month of February 2021. The next big launch from Tata is expected to be a micro SUV that will slot below the Nexon.

It is based on the HBX concept and it has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads. With the micro SUV segment yet to see a big boom and customers are largely preferring small SUVs, the HBX could be well received. More importantly, it will likely sit at the entry-level point targeting volume-based customers alongside the Tiago.

The five-seater could be priced between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could be christened the Hornbill. It is the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture debuted in the Altroz premium hatchback. Deriving design inspiration from the HBX and H2X concept, the micro SUV will have a butch appearance for a compact model.

For improved practicality, it will have high ground clearance as well. On the outside, it will boast sharp headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, front and rear skid plates, tall pillars, wraparound LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp, roof rails and so on. It will more likely be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine found in the Tiago.

Both the five-speed manual and the five-speed AMT are expected to be the transmission choices. The features list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel, dual front airbags and a lot more.