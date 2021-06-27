Upcoming Tata HBX Could Dent Wagon R, Celerio, Santro Sales – Here’s Why

Tata HBX will more likely go on sale later this year and it will be the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform

Tata Motors is expected to launch the HBX concept based production micro SUV later this year. It will compete against Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV NXT and Hyundai will more likely join the party in 2022 with the arrival of the AX1. The HBX micro SUV will be positioned below the Nexon in the brand’s domestic lineup and thus expect it to be aggressively priced.

Earlier this year, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the seven-seater Safari based on the Harrier and the HBX, which could go by the production name Hornbill, will only help in strengthening its SUV range. The HBX could also target the sales volumes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Santro.

With the Celerio getting a new generation around the festive season, it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against the HBX. Despite being slotted in different segments, the possible competitive price bracket (Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh) the HBX might target at, may bring it closer to the aforementioned trio.

Currently, the Wagon R is priced between Rs. 4.80 lakh and Rs. 6.33 lakh while the Hyundai Santro costs from Rs. 4.73 lakh to Rs. 6.41 lakh. The Celerio carries a sticker tag of Rs. 4.65 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 5.90 lakh for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

The HBX will be the second model to be underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and thus it will be high on safety standards too. It will more likely be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-pot petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm while the turbo version of the same unit kicks out 110 PS and 140 Nm in the Altroz.

Both are expected to be offered, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission in the NA motor. Judging by the near-production spy pictures, the micro SUV is heavily influenced by its conceptual version offering a muscular stance for a well proportioned sub-four-metre SUV. The interior is also expected to be brimmed with features to take on the established rivals with a host of advantages.