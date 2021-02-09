Upcoming Tata HBX AMT Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots

The upcoming Tata Hornbill will sit below the Nexon in Tata’s SUV line-up and will rival Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Tata Motors unveiled a micro-SUV concept called the ‘HBX’ at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year, the production version of which is expected to be named Hornbill. While the car was showcased in a pre-production form, the production-ready version has been spied on test a range of times, revealing some vital information.

This time around, spy shots of the car’s cabin have been retrieved by folks at IAB. What’s more, the spied car is actually the automatic variant of the car. The test mule reveals a design that is much similar to the HBX concept. The flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel is the same unit seen on the Altroz, while the car also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Other features that will likely be on offer include a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, push-button start/stop, electronically adjustable wing mirrors as well as a Harman premium audio system.

The HBX will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, which will lend it a muscular front-end with a split headlamp setup. The car will likely be equipped with faux skid plates on both ends, which will enhance its rugged appeal. At the rear, the car will be seen wearing tri-arrow shaped LED taillights.

The HBX will draw power a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional automatic gearbox.

Tata is expected to price the production-ready HBX at a starting price of around Rs 4 – 5 lakh, and the micro SUV will go on to rival the likes of other crossover-styled hatchbacks including the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. It will also be joined by a new micro-SUV rival from Hyundai later. Upon launch, the Tata HBX/Hornbill will go on to become the most affordable SUV offering in the carmaker’s line-up.