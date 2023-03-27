Upcoming Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Showing New Details

Upcoming Tata Harrier facelift will get a host of revisions inside and out; expected to be available in petrol and EV guises as well

Tata Harrier debuted in 2019 and underwent a model-year update last month that provided it with a BS6 phase 2 compliant diesel engine and new ADAS capabilities. The Harrier has the same outward appearance since it was first introduced four years ago. Tata Motors is testing the facelifted Harrier, which is anticipated to receive some new features and aesthetic improvements.

The Harrier needs to advance quickly because of the fierce competition it faces from vehicles like the XUV700, Scorpio N, and the new MG Hector. A test mule can be seen in the recently discovered camouflaged avatar with horizontal slats on the grille and on the front bumper, suggesting that it may be testing the updated version.

Exteriors updates

New stylistic elements for the Harrier facelift may be included, possibly replicating the Harrier EV concept shown at the 2023 Auto Expo. Headlamps, LED DRLs, and fog lamps may be shared by the Harrier facelift and the Harrier EV. Additionally, the SUV will likely receive updated tail lamps with a connecting light stripe across the rear. The alloys look identical to those available on the base model of the existing Harrier, however, it is expected to get a newer set of alloy wheels.

Interior upgrades

From Interior upgrades perspective, the Tata Harrier facelift may include new upholstery and ambient lighting with multiple colours. The current version of Harrier already received a number of improvements recently such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, level 2 ADAS functions, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, 200+ voice commands in 6 languages, and the iRA connected car platform.

Powertrain

The current 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which has 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, will remain in the Harrier facelift. It is connected to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. In the last model update, the engine has been upgraded to meet the more stringent BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

A new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is one of the Harrier facelift’s potential options. Moreover, it is beneficial for the Tata Harrier to include a petrol version to compete with the popular Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector which also offer petrol in addition to diesel. The launch of Tata Harrier petrol and electric SUVs in the Indian market will likely happen in 2024.