Upcoming Tata Harrier Based 7-Seater SUV Spotted Testing with Heavy Camouflage

The upcoming Tata Harrier based seven-seater SUV will be launched by the year-end and has been spied on test again

Tata is planning to launch couple of cars based on the popular Harrier mid-SUV to encash its success. While the Harrier itself will be updated with an automatic gearbox and sunroof, there’s a Black Edition of the Harrier planned too. But the biggest launch of them all would be the Harrier based 7-seater SUV that was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show as the Buzzard.

It was announced way back when the Harrier was previewed as the H5X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo that there will be a 7-seater version too, and it has been spied testing a couple of times, including the recent spy shots that capture the Buzzard undergoing road tests wearing a full camouflage. The image reveals nothing new about the SUV.

Tata earlier hinted at a possible launch of the SUV around Diwali this year and it will not be called Harrier. Various reports suggest that the SUV will get a different name for the Indian market, most probably Tata Cassini. Earlier the Buzzard was spotted testing at the highest motorable road of the world – Khardung La, near Leh in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

As for the design, the Tata Buzzard will have a design similar to that of the Harrier and the only difference is the taller and longer body behind the C-pillar that is extended due to an additional third row of seating, about 60 mm addition in the rear overhang.

The Tata Buzzard will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec engine sourced from the Fiat’s multijet engine, but with additional power output to compensate the additional weight due to the additional row of seats. The output is expected to be 173 PS and 350 Nm, while there will be a Hyundai sourced automatic gearbox, missing from the Harrier.

Also, since BS-VI norms will be implemented from coming April, the Buzzard will be offered with a BS VI ready engine. Once launched the Tata Buzzard will compete against the MG Hector, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 and can be priced upwards of Rs 15 Lakh for the base variant.