Upcoming Tata Gravitas Spotted Testing With A BS6 Emission Kit

The seven-seat version of the Harrier, was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show held in March

Tata Motors officially announced the name of its upcoming seven-seat SUV just a few days ago, which will be known as the ‘Gravitas’. Now, the Gravitas has been spotted wearing heavy camouflage, undergoing emission tests for its Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The Gravitas that was spied testing sported Harrier-like alloy wheels, along with the extended rear overhang, together which gave it away. Tata has confirmed that the Gravitas will go on sale in February next year, which hints at a 2020 Auto Expo launch.

The Gravitas likely to be replacing the ageing Hexa in Tata’s lineup, and will largely be similar to the Harrier in terms of design and interiors. However, expect Tata to equip the car with a few additional features including bigger machine-finished alloy wheels and even a panoramic sunroof on the top-of-the-line variant.

The seven-seat SUV will be sharing Harrier’s 2,741 mm of the wheelbase, 1,894 mm of width but will be 63 mm longer (4,661 mm) and 80 mm taller (1,786 mm) than the Harrier.

As mentioned earlier, Tata will be offering the Gravitas with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine already on offer with the Harrier, albeit in BS6-compliant state. The said unit produces 140 PS of max power and 350 Nm peak torque. However, the engine will be tuned to put out around 170 PS of power, but the torque figure will likely remain the same.

Transmissions on offer will include a 6-speed manual along with a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter auto. The Gravitas will only be offered with an FWD configuration but will feature drive modes for different terrains.

Expect the upcoming Gravitas to be priced at a Rs 1-2 lakh premium over the Harrier, which has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the car will take on the likes of the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV 500, along with the three-row version of the MG Hector; both of which are set to be launched next year.