Upcoming Tata Gravitas Spied With Range Rover Inspired Alloy Wheels

Tata Gravitas will likely be launched in early 2021 and it will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations

Tata Motors debuted the production version of the Gravitas at the Geneva Motor Show last year under the Buzzard name and it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Expect to go on sale sometime this year, the launch plans have obviously been disrupted by the health crisis. The three-row version of the Harrier will more likely reach showrooms in the early parts of 2021.

The Gravitas has continuously been spotted testing on public roads and the latest set of images caught on camera reveals the premium SUV riding on newly designed alloy wheels. It was previous spied shod on 17-inch dual-tone machine cut alloy wheels that can also be found in the Harrier. However, the new wheels appear to be 18-inchers and they have a single-tone design with nine spokes to be precise in an aluminium finish.

The three-row SUV will become the second vehicle underpinned by the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture. The platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 enables a sturdy build as the Harrier is one of the toughest and well put together SUVs you could find in the under Rs. 20 lakh price range and the Gravitas will be no different.

The new 18-inch wheels could be offered in the top-end variants and they look to have taken inspiration from Range Rover. The Gravitas will go up against MG Hector Plus, next-generation Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta bound for 2021. While it retains a similar wheelbase to the Harrier, it gets a slightly taller rear overhang to accommodate the third row of seats.

As for the dimensions, it measure 4,661 mm long, 1,894 mm wide, and stands 1,786 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,741 mm. It is 63 mm longer, 72 mm wider and 80 mm taller compared to its five-seater sibling. It does get subtle exterior changes compared to the Harrier and the cabin comes with a dual-tone theme. The features list will largely be similar as the 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, nine-speaker JBL audio, seven-inch TFT instrumentation, leather seats, etc will be available.

It will be powered by the BSVI compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine found in the Harrier. It produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, and it will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic sourced from Hyundai with Terrain Response System and three driving modes.