Upcoming Tata Curvv Interior Spied Revealing Plenty Of New Details

The interior of the Tata Curvv will have a lot in common with the Nexon and the features list will be shared with the Harrier

Tata Motors will introduce the electric version of the Curvv in the second half of this calendar year and it will be followed by its ICE sibling as the brand looks to strengthen its midsize SUV range. One of the key distinctions of the Curvv range will be the presence of SUV coupe roofline and it will boast a strong road presence due to its aggressive design philosophy.

Both versions of the Tata Curvv have been caught testing multiple times on Indian roads over the last few months. While the Curvv concept first debuted in 2022, Tata made sure it grabbed attention as it was unveiled in its ICE avatar at the 2023 Auto Expo before the production-spec Curvv was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, powered by a diesel engine.

It is no secret that the Tata Curvv ICE will be equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine found in the Nexon producing 115 PS and 260 Nm. It will be accompanied by a 1.2L TGDi petrol mill capable of 125 PS and 225 Nm. The ICE version will act as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and others.

A set of recent clear spy images has given us plenty of details about the interior of the Tata Curvv. The cabin has several commonalities with the latest Nexon but with a two-tone black and white theme. You could see a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive controls, and a circular drive mode selector.

The top-end variants will feature heated and ventilated front seats, adjustable headrests, ambient lighting, eight-speaker JBL audio, multiple airbags, a panoramic sunroof, an all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS, and so on.

The Tata Curvv EV will have a claimed driving of over 500 km on a single charge and it could be offered in single- and dual-electric motor configurations. Before the Curvv duo, Tata will introduce the Altroz Racer in the coming weeks.