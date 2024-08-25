Upcoming Tata Curvv ICE Set To Shake Up Midsize SUV Market

Tata Motors showcased its ICE variant, featuring modern design, advanced tech, and various engine options, aiming to shake up the midsize SUV market a while ago

The Tata Curvv ICE was officially unveiled alongside its electric counterpart, the Curvv EV in the Indian market a while ago. As Tata’s entry into the midsize SUV segment, the Curvv ICE is set to lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate, among others. With its modern design and advanced features, the Curvv ICE is poised to challenge these established competitors and make a significant impact in the segment.

Featuring lower-positioned headlamps, the signature LED eyebrow and large bumpers, the Curvv ICE characterizes Tata’s latest models. The side profile is flanked by pop-out door handles and petal-shaped alloy wheels. The thick, sloping C-pillar leads to a rear spoiler integrated into the design. Talking about the rear, there is a light bar flowing through the rear and a chunkier-looking rear bumper. Tata Motors has successfully retained the design language of the concept car showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

While the cabin details have not yet been unveiled, the Curvv is anticipated to incorporate design elements from both the Nexon and Harrier. The upcoming SUV coupe is expected to come equipped with advanced features, such as ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat, and dual digital screen setup. It will get a powered tailgate as well.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Waiting Period Revealed – Is It Too Long?

Under the hood, the Curvv ICE will be powered by a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine generating 123 bhp of power and 225 Nm of torque. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. On the other hand, the diesel variant will feature a 1.5-litre engine, churning out 113 bhp of peak power and 260 Nm of max torque. It is expected to be mated with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

With dynamic styling and advanced features, such as Level-2 ADAS, the Tata Curvv surely has the potential to make a significant impact on the midsize SUV segment. The comprehensive suite of tech options, a powerful petrol engine and a torque-rich diesel option, coupled with multiple transmission choices, add to its appeal.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV 100-0% Range Test Video – Best Tata EV Yet?

With the introduction of Tata Curvv, the brand aims to challenge established competitors and redefine expectations in the midsize SUV market.