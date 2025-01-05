Upcoming Tata Cars Launching This Year – Tiago Facelift To Harrier EV

Tata Motors will kick-start the year with the debut of the Harrier EV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata Motors is actively focusing on electric cars in the Indian market and the momentum is expected to continue in the year 2025. In addition to the EVs, mid-life facelift update of existing ICE models is also on the cards. In this article, we will look at the upcoming Tata cars launching this year.

1&2. Tata Tiago and Tigor Facelift

Tata Motors is working on the mid-life facelift of the Tiago and Tigor and as confirmed in an investor presentation in November last year, the updated models are scheduled for a launch this year. The facelifted hatchback and compact sedan will get cosmetic enhancements along with new tech features.

For reference, this will be the second facelift for the Tiago and Tigor before the new-gen models arrive in 2026-2027. In terms of changes, we can expect new headlamps, tail lamps, and bumpers along with revised interiors and new features. Mechanically, the facelifted models will continue with the familiar petrol and CNG powertrains.

3. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors is ready to debut the much-awaited Harrier EV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The electric version of the Harrier has been in the development phase for a long time now and it will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the current OMEGA-Arc platform.

The EV SUV is expected to sport a battery pack of 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. The design will be shared with the ICE Harrier, albeit with some electric-specific touches and it will also get the option of AWD.

4. Tata Sierra EV & Sierra ICE

Tata Sierra EV was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in the concept form. Recently, the images of the production-ready version of the Sierra EV floated across the internet, revealing the final design in full flesh. The electric SUV will likely be launched by the end of 2025 in the Indian market and it will also get a conventionally powered ICE version at a later stage.

As per the media reports, the Sierra EV will likely be underpinned by the brand’s latest Acti.EV architecture which is based on the Tata Motors’ Gen 2 EV platform. The powertrain components could be shared with the Harrier EV. The ICE Sierra will get the familiar 2.0-litre turbo diesel and the new 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engines.

5. Tata Punch Facelift

Tata Motors updated the Punch last year with new features, however, a major mid-life facelift update is also on the cards. Expected to launch this year i.e. 2025, the test mule of the micro-SUV has already been spotted a few times. The facelifted Punch will follow the design direction of the Punch EV with elements like connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlamps and updated bumpers amongst others.

Inside the cabin, expect the Punch Facelift to sport a new two-spoke steering wheel, minor tweaks to the dashboard layout with an updated feature set such as a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging and more. Mechanically, the Punch Facelift will remain the same with a familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood.