Upcoming Tata Cars In 2023 and 2024 In India

Tata Motors will be expanding its electric portfolio in India with the launch of new EVs in the next couple of years

Tata Motors is currently one of the top-selling car brands in the Indian market and is gearing up to further expand its portfolio with the launch of multiple new cars including the Harrier facelift.

1. Tata Harrier Facelift

The Tata Harrier takes on the rivals like the MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV700 in India and will soon get a mid-life facelift in the next few months. Needless to say, the Harrier facelift will feature a number of cosmetic updates in addition to several new features like a bigger and improved touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, panoramic sunroof, and more. While the powertrain options are expected to remain similar, the new Harrier facelift might boast battery safety features and tech including Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS).

2. Tata Safari

The new Tata Safari facelift, just like the new Harrier facelift will be offered with styling updates in addition to new features and better safety equipment. The Tata Safari challenges the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and the Mahindra XUV700. Tata might introduce the new Safari at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

3. Tata Altroz EV

The Altroz EV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is likely to make its debut in the next few months. From what we know so far, it will share its powertrain options with the Nexon EV and will boast a claimed range of more than 400 km on a single charge. More details will soon be shared by the Indian carmaker.

4. Tata Punch EV

After the launch of the new Tiago EV in India, Tata is gearing up to launch the new Punch with an all-electric powertrain in the market. The new Punch EV is likely to boast a peak power output of close to 100 hp and will be one of the most affordable electric cars in the country. Just like the Tiago EV, the Punch EV might also get multiple battery pack options for the buyers to choose from.

5. Tata Curvv

The Curvv EV concept was earlier showcased in the Indian market and the production version is expected to make its debut in early 2024. The new Curvv EV will be based on the X1 platform and will be offered with both electric as well as ICE powertrain options. The new Curvv will not only offer strong exterior styling but in addition to this, will also offer a practical cabin and strong performance.

6. Tata Sierra EV

The Sierra is one of the most iconic names in the Indian automotive scenes and the Indian carmaker will soon relaunch the Sierra in the Indian market but with an all-electric powertrain this time. First showcased in 2020, the new Sierra EV is expected to go on sale somewhere in 2024 and will be based on the Alfa platform.

7. Tata Avinya EV

Soon after showcasing the new Curvv EV in India, Tata introduced the new Avinya in mid-2022. Based on the Gen 3 architecture, the new Avinya will make its debut in early 2025 and will be offered only with electric powertrain options. The new Gen 3 architecture is said to support multiple body styles.

8. Next-Gen Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country and is offered with multiple powertrain options. The new-gen Tata Nexon is currently said to be under development and is likely to be based on the Alfa platform. It will continue to be offered with similar engines but will boast a new exterior styling, a new cabin, and a more extensive features list.