Upcoming Tata Cars Expected In 2025 – Harrier EV To Sierra

Tata Motors was one of the few manufacturers that became the centre of attention at the 2025 Auto Expo, thanks to the debut of multiple new models including the Harrier EV, near-production version of the Sierra and Avinya X Concept amongst others. With the focus on electrification, the Indian carmaker is ready with its line-up for the year 2025. Let’s look at the upcoming Tata cars expected to launch in 2025.

1. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV was officially unveiled at the 2025 Auto Expo and is scheduled to go on sale in March this year, along with the price announcement. Based on the brand’s Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture, the electric SUV uses a heavily modified electric-specific version of the current OMEGA-Arc platform.

While the details are under wraps, the company says that the electric Harrier will have 500 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, a dual-motor AWD setup will also be a part of the package. Once launched, the Harrier EV will rival the likes of Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric amongst others.

2&3. Tata Sierra EV & ICE

The long-awaited Tata Sierra was recently showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo, in its near-production guise. Expected to go on sale later this year, the Sierra will get both EV and conventionally-powered ICE versions at the time of launch. The model showcased at the auto show was the ICE Sierra. It will likely be powered by the new 1.5-litre tGDi petrol and 2.0-litre turbo diesel engines. Inside the cabin, the SUV was seen featuring a triple-screen layout along with the familiar 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

The Sierra EV will also debut alongside the regular model and it will sport minor exterior design changes such as a blanked-off front grille, tweaked front bumper and a different set of alloy wheels amongst others. The details regarding the powertrain configuration of the Sierra EV are under wraps and we can expect some new information in the coming months.

4. Tata Punch Facelift

Tata Motors updated the Punch last year with new features, however, a major mid-life facelift update is also on the cards. Expected to launch this year i.e. 2025, the test mule of the micro-SUV has already been spotted a few times. The facelifted Punch will follow the design direction of the Punch EV with elements like connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlamps and updated bumpers amongst others.

Inside the cabin, expect the Punch Facelift to sport a new two-spoke steering wheel and minor tweaks to the dashboard layout with an updated set of features. Mechanically, the Punch Facelift will remain the same with a familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood.