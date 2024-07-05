Upcoming Tata Avinya Premium EV – What We Know So Far

The Tata Avinya EV will be built on the EMA architecture derived from Jaguar Land Rover and is set to go on sale in India next FY

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the electric versions of the Curvv and the Harrier EV this financial year, both of which were showcased in near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. In FY2026, the homegrown manufacturer plans to introduce the Sierra EV and the Avinya EV in India.

The Curvv and Harrier EV will utilize the Acti.ev platform, which was introduced with the Punch EV a few months ago. In contrast, the Avinya will be developed on the EMA architecture derived from JLR. This distinction arises because the Avinya series will be more upscale than other Tata EVs, positioning it at the top of the company’s lineup.

Tata might position Avinya as a distinct entity within its lineup, potentially leading to various body styles in the future. It is already known that the EMA platform will be localized in India to reduce production costs, with royalty fees paid to JLR. Additionally, the British luxury brand, owned by Tata, could benefit from this localization for its vehicles manufactured in India.

The flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have recently joined the list of vehicles being produced domestically. This local manufacturing has led to a significant price reduction, making them more accessible to a broader audience. Tata has entered into an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant in Ranipet.

An investment of Rs. 9,000 crore is earmarked for the next five years, with plans to create over 5,000 jobs. Tata commenced car production at its Sanand plant in January 2024, following its acquisition from Ford the previous year. While the Tamil Nadu facility may potentially manufacture the Avinya product range from FY2026, official confirmation has not been received.

Unveiled a couple of years ago on the Generation 3 platform, the Avinya concept featured a futuristic exterior and interior design. Inside, a sound bar was integrated into the headrests, with voice-activated technology central to its functionality. Unlike traditional setups, a concealed screen spanned the dashboard, enhancing the cabin’s spacious feel without a dedicated touchscreen or modern twin-screen layout.