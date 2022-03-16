Upcoming Tata Altroz Petrol Automatic – 5 Things You Should Know

Tata Altroz petrol automatic variant will be offered in XT, XZ and XZ+ alongside the Dark Edition trims upon launch

Tata Motors will soon be expanding the Altroz’s range with the addition of a new automatic variant. The premium hatchback has been well received amongst customers since its market launch in early 2020 and it currently competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz. Here we tell you all the important things you need to know about the Tata Altroz AT:

1. Launch Date:

The Altroz is the first Tata model to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and is one of the cheapest cars money can buy with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars backed up by strong build quality and interior finish. The automatic variant will build on the success of the five-seater and it will be launched on March 21, 2022 at 11:30 am.

2. Bookings Open:

The reservations for the Tata Altroz AT have already commenced across authorised dealerships with an initial refundable token of Rs. 21,000. The deliveries are expected to commence soon after its market launch.

3. To Be Offered Only In Petrol:

The Altroz range is currently sold with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel. The gasoline unit comes in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged guises with the former having an output of 86 PS and 113 Nm while the more powerful turbo mill generates a maximum power output of 110 PS and 140 Nm. The dual-clutch automatic transmission will only be retailed with the NA petrol mill.

4. Features And New Colour:

The Altroz will also get a new Opera Blue paint scheme added to its lineup this time around. The equipment list comprises a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, all-digital instrumentation, 16-inch alloy wheels, Harman audio, reverse parking camera with guidelines, projector headlamps, cornering lamps, and so on.

5. Price Expectations:

The Tata Altroz AT will be available in a total of three variants namely XT, XZ and XZ+ alongside the Dark Edition and thus the features list will certainly be packed. Expect the prices of the automatic trims to be Rs. 1-1.3 lakh more expensive than the regular comparable five-speed manual versions. Currently, the Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).