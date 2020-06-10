Upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 Design Leaked in Patent Images

Speculations of the Suzuki Intruder 250 being in the pipeline have abounded ever since the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer launched the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Intruder 250 can be said to be among the most awaited small-displacement motorcycles from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer. Rumours on the introduction of this motorcycle have been rife ever since the manufacturer introduced the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 and now, thanks to some recent reports, it looks like this model isn’t really all that far from its official introduction.

Leaked patent images of the upcoming motorcycle do give us a clear idea of what the motorcycle would look like. As expected, the Suzuki Intruder 250 borrows in plenty from the smaller sibling but it’s worth mentioning here that a handful of new bits will make the motorcycle look a tad more stylish. The most important of the visual discrepancies will be the one arising out of the new exhaust system of the motorcycle.

It can be seen in the patent images that the Suzuki Intruder 250 features a single header pipe that holds the catalytic converter and after the cat-con, it gets a dual-barrel setup similar to the one on the BS6 version of the Suzuki Intruder. That said, the design of the end-can is slightly different and instead of having an angular look, it has a sleeker appearance.

In all likelihood, the Suzuki Intruder 250 will get its power from the same 249cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant motor that propels the Gixxer 250 as well as the Gixxer SF 250. The motor benefits from oil-cooing and fuel-injection and goes on to produce a maximum power of 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The upcoming motorcycle is also likely to borrow many features of the 155cc Intruder, including bits like LED DRL, LED taillamp, tall handlebars, etc. Currently, there’s no concrete information on the launch date of the new model but it definitely looks like the Intruder 250 will become a production reality.