Upcoming Suzuki Burgman Electric – 5 Things We Expect

Suzuki’s forthcoming electric scooter – Burgman EV – is speculated to launch in India soon, and here, we have listed everything we expect from it

Suzuki has been working on an electric version of Burgman Street 125, and test models of the same have been spied multiple times on the streets of India. Thanks to the available spy pictures, along with leaked patent documents, we know quite a lot about Suzuki’s upcoming electric scooter.

Here, we have detailed everything we know yet about Suzuki Burgman EV, along with the latest speculation about it!

1. Design

The design of the upcoming Suzuki Burgman electric would be identical to the existing petrol-powered version. To date, all test models have been spotted in just one dual-tone paint option – White with Blue highlights – which will be unique to the electric scooter. To properly distinguish it from the petrol version, there will be distinct badges on the EV.

2. Features and equipment

The electric Burgman Street will likely get the same all-digital instrument console as the regular version. This console will get Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity, which enables features like turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone notification alerts, ETA updates, overspeeding alerts, etc. A DC charging port in the glove box will likely be available as well, along with an LED headlight and an LED taillight.

3. Underpinnings

Due to the electric powertrain, the upcoming Burgman EV will surely sport a few changes over the existing version (with IC engine). In the spy pictures, we can see that the suspension system will consist of dual shockers at the rear, instead of the swingarm-mounted monoshock available on the petrol model. The front suspension setup will continue to be a pair of conventional telescopic forks. We’ll likely find out about other differences soon.

4. Powertrain

Details about the battery and electric motor of Suzuki Burgman EV are unavailable at the moment. However, we do know that its electric motor will be positioned below the seat, not mounted on the swingarm or the rear wheel hub. A chain drive will be employed to transfer power to the rear wheels. As per the patent documents, this setup will be easier to cool, which should improve operational efficiency.

5. Expected launch

Suzuki Burgman Electric is expected to have its official debut in the Indian market later this year, and it will likely go on sale a little while after that. It will be a direct rival to Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, etc., with the price likely to hover around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, before subsidies).