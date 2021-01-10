Upcoming SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh In India – Renault Kiger To Citroen C3

Manufacturers continue to work on introducing more affordable mass market SUVs, and the sub-Rs 10 lakh segment is the hottest SUV space right now

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) have been the talk of the town for a couple of years now, and their popularity only seems to grow with time. The ever-growing demand for SUVs has resulted in manufacturers introducing new and more affordable SUV segments in the country, in order to attract a wider group of audience.

That being said, you can choose from a range of SUVs in the Indian market today even if you’re on a tight budget, and many more offerings are set to join the list soon. Here is a list of five upcoming SUVs in India that will be priced under Rs 10 lakh, take a look –

1. Renault Kiger

Nissan market its entry into the sub-4m SUV segment with the Magnite, and its sister brand Renault is all set to follow suit with its very own version of the Magnite, called the Kiger. We call it Renault’s own version since the Magnite will be based on the same CMF-A+ modular platform as the Magnite, while also likely be offered with the same 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrains.

The Renault Kiger’s USP will be its price, with the Kiger expected to undercut almost all of its rivals, just like the Nissan Magnite. The Kiger is also expected to come equipped with a feature that its cousin misses out on, but is gaining popularity by the day, i.e. an electric sunroof.

2. Tata HBX

Tata showcased a micro SUV concept at last year’s Auto Expo, called the HBX. The production-ready version of the car has been spied on test a range of times, with a launch expected around April or May this year as the ‘Hornbill’. The entry-level car will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and more.

3. Hyundai AX

The aforementioned Tata HBX/Hornbill will also be joined by a new rival in the form of a Hyundai micro SUV, that has internally been codenamed AX1. The car has been spied on test in the past, however, covered in camo. It is expected to be based on the same K1 platform as the Santro, and in typical Hyundai fashion, will set new benchmarks in its segment. It could make use of a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed MT as well as an optional AMT.

4. Citroen C3

A sub-4m rumoured to be called ‘C3’ is the first product that will be launched by Citroen under its C-Cubed program for the Indian market, after the carmaker marks its entry in the country with the C5 Aircross. The C3 (internally codenamed C21) was spied on test last year, and is only expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

The C3 could be based on Citoren’s CMP platform, and come equipped with the company’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Puretech petrol powertrain. Just like other Citroen models, the C3 is expected to feature a curvy silhouette with quirky exteriors. The sub-4m SUV could be equipped with split-headlamps with LED DRLs on top.

5. Ford EcoSport facelift

The Ford EcoSport is one of the oldest sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market, but the car is yet to receive a generational update. Competing in one of the most cut-throat segments, the Ford EcoSport now feels outdated as against its rivals, and Ford is now working on a facelift for the car that will be launched soon.

The facelifted model is expected to feature a sporty front bumper with a larger grille and restyled headlamps, while some new features could also be introduced, including a 360-degree camera.