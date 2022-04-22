Upcoming SUVs In India – Hyundai Creta Facelift To Toyota Land Cruiser

SUVs are steadily gaining popularity in the Indian car market, and there are a few upcoming models for which we are extremely excited

In the Indian car market, SUVs have been enjoying a lot of sales success in recent times. To capture consumer interest, many carmakers are planning to launch some SUVs soon, ranging across different segments. For some of these upcoming SUVs, fans and potential buyers (us too!) have been waiting excitedly for launch!

Here, we have listed the most highly anticipated SUVs that are slated to launch in the Indian market in the near future.

1. Force Gurkha 5-door

Force Motors is planning to launch a long-wheelbase/5-door version of Gurkha in the Indian market, likely around mid-2022. The new SUV will be based on an altered version of the current 3-door Gurkha’s ladder-frame platform, with similar styling and equipment. The 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine will likely remain unchanged, along with the 5-speed manual transmission, transfer case, and mechanical-locking differentials.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Venue is expected to get a midlife facelift soon, likely in the coming months. The updated model will undergo a few aesthetic updates, and we expect some additional features to be offered. The engine and transmission choices will likely remain unaltered though.

3. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai Creta facelift was unveiled internationally last year, and it is expected to arrive in the Indian market either later this year or early next year. The new model will have a sharper design, with front fascia inspired by the new-gen Tucson. While a few new features may be added, the engine and transmission options will likely be the same as the existing version.

4. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson had its global debut back in 2020, and this year, it is expected to go on sale in India. The India-spec version is expected to get a hybrid powertrain option, alongside regular petrol and diesel engine options. Other than that, plenty of premium convenience and safety features are expected to be available.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

As per reports, Hyundai is planning to launch Ioniq 5 in the Indian market around October this year. The electric SUV will be introduced as a CBU import, and thus it will have an exorbitant price tag. Internationally, there are three battery options available – 58 kWh, 72.6 kWh, and 77.4 kWh – both with RWD (single motor) and AWD (dual motor) configurations. We’re not sure which version would be sold in India.

6. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai Kona Electric was unveiled globally in 2020, and it is scheduled to launch in India this year. Apart from cosmetic changes, the updated Kona EV will get a few additional pieces of equipment. The powertrain – 39.2 kWh battery, 136 PS electric motor – will remain unchanged though.

7. Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian is set to launch in India in July this year. It is essentially a three-row version of Compass, but with an updated exterior design and a more premium interior. It will have a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed AT. Jeep Meridian will be available in FWD and AWD configurations.

8. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee will be launching in India in the near future, as a CKD import model. It is expected to get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as standard, paired with an 8-speed AT and an AWD system. It will also have plenty of premium convenience and safety features on offer.

9. Kia EV6

Kia EV6 is expected to launch in India around mid-2022, and it will be brought here likely via the CBU import route. The electric crossover will be offered in the top-spec GT trim first (with a 77.4 kWh battery, with an AWD dual-motor setup). Other variants could be introduced next year, when its local assembly is expected to begin.

10. Kia Niro EV

The new-generation Kia Niro was globally unveiled last year, and its electric version is expected to arrive in the Indian market next year. Technical specifications of Kia Niro EV are yet to be officially announced, but as per leaked info, it will have a driving range of up to 463 km.

11. Mahindra eKUV100 (new-gen e2o)

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally launch the KUV100-based EV in India this year, expectedly with a 15.9 kWh battery and a 54.4 PS electric motor. The vehicle is expected to be named either ‘e-KUV100’, or it could be introduced as the new e2o.

12. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for a long time now, and it will finally go on sale this year. The new model will be much more premium than the current-gen Scorpio, and it will be sold alongside the latter. It is expected to get both petrol and diesel engine options.

13. Mahindra Thar 5-door

In the Indian car market, Mahindra Thar enjoys an extremely strong demand. The manufacturer is planning to add a 5-door/long-wheelbase version of Thar to its lineup, which will be more practical than the current version. The engine options will likely be the same, but tuned to generate more power.

14. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing a 5-door version of the iconic Jimny for the Indian market. This SUV will serve as an affordable alternative to Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, the same as its current 3-door version, although some reports suggest that a turbo-petrol motor might be offered.

15. New-gen Maruti Brezza/new-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the next-generation Brezza in the Indian market. The SUV will be powered by the brand’s new-gen K-series engine, with smart-hybrid tech on offer. There will be plenty of exterior and interior design changes, and a lot of additional features will be available. Toyota will also launch a rebadged version of this SUV, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.

16. Toyota-Maruti midsize SUV

Maruti and Toyota are jointly developing a brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which will be introduced under both brands separately. As per reports, it will get a hybrid powertrain, which should make it extremely economical to run, and the equipment list will be extremely long.

17. New Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota was accepting pre-orders for the new-gen Land Cruiser in India a little while back, and the first batch has already been booked completely! The deliveries of the new LC are scheduled to start in August 2022, and bookings will likely re-commence soon.

18. Tata Curvv

Tata Motors recently unveiled a coupe-style SUV concept in India, named ‘Curvv’. It showcases the brand’s new design philosophy, and it is expected to enter production by 2024. Tata Curvv will be available in EV and ICE versions, with the former scheduled to arrive first.