Upcoming Skoda Vision India SUV’s New Teaser Video Released

Skoda Vision IN Concept will make its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo and its production version will go on sale next year

Skoda Auto India Limited’s Zac Hollis, Lead of Sales, Service & Marketing has been quick to throw in a teaser video of the forthcoming Vision IN Concept ahead of its global premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo next month between February 5 and 12. The concept’s first definitive teaser video indicates the presence of a galore of futuristic and premium bits.

The Vision IN Concept will spawn a production mid-size SUV scheduled to enter production in 2020-21 and it sits on the MQB A0 IN architecture. It forms the core of the Czech Republican automaker’s new assault as part of the India 2.0 project with investments of more than one billion euros.

The video shows the exaggerated take on the signature butterfly Skoda grille having horizontal slats, alongside dual LED headlamp cluster boasting LED Daytime Running Lights and split portion LED fog lamps. The chromed out possibly illuminated borders around the grille, glossy black elements and other shiny bits can also be seen.

Hey folks, this is exclusive!🤫 The first glimpse of the #SKODA #VisionIN. Absolutely in love with this one!😍 How 'bout you?🤔 I am too excited to showcase this amazing concept study at #AutoExpo2020. See you there! pic.twitter.com/xgVfh85Zq1 — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) January 23, 2020

The conceptual study has a length of 4.26 metres while other interesting bits are wide and muscular bonnet structure, front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium, three dimensional LED tail lamps with horizontal light strip, illuminated ŠKODA lettering at the rear and integrated aluminium diffuser, etc.

The production SUV will draw heavy influence from the Kamiq and it is based on the modular MQB A0 IN with more than 90 per cent local content and it will likely aid in competitive pricing against rivals. It will be powered by small capacity petrol and Diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The interior gets contrast orange and black theme with wide dashboard, flat bottom steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital MID. Other highlights include a virtual cockpit system, chrome-plated ventilation nozzles on the side, shiny crystalline element on the instrument panel and knurl wheels.