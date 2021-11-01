Upcoming Skoda Slavia (Ciaz, City Rival) – Dimensions & Specs Revealed

Skoda’s upcoming sedan will be based on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, which also underpins the Kushaq and VW Taigun

Skoda will replace the ageing Rapid in India with an all-new sedan, which will be named ‘Slavia’. Skoda Slavia will go on sale early next year in our market, but its debut is slated to happen this November. Even before that, the Czech car brand has revealed a few details about its forthcoming sedan.

As per spy pictures, the design of the Slavia will draw some inspiration from the new Octavia. It will get a pair of sleek-looking LED headlamps (with integrated DRLs), flanking the signature butterfly grille. It will also have a coupe-style sloping roofline, sporty alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights.

The Slavia is larger in dimensions compared to the Rapid, and it has the longest wheelbase in its segment. Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna are also smaller than the upcoming Skoda sedan. The new-gen Honda City, however, is longer than it, and a tiny bit taller as well.

Skoda Slavia dimensions Length 4,541mm Width 1,752mm Height 1,487mm Wheelbase 2,651mm

Thanks to the generous dimensions, we expect the Slavia to offer plenty of interior space. The vehicle is expected to offer a lot of premium features as well, like a fully digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, up to six airbags, etc.

Skoda will offer two engine options on the Slavia – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit or a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit – the same as the Kushaq. The smaller engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. On the larger one, transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Skoda Slavia specifications Engine size 1.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3 Turbocharged, inline-4 Power 115 PS* 150 PS* Torque 178 Nm* 250 Nm* Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG

*Expected figures

Skoda Slavia 1.5L will be the most powerful car in its segment upon launch, with an expected peak power of 150 PS. In comparison, the new-gen Honda City belts out 121 PS, Hyundai Verna is rated at 120 PS (1.0L turbo-petrol version), and Maruti Ciaz generates 105 PS.