Upcoming Skoda Kylaq Spied Testing In Production Spec Guise

Scheduled for debut on November 6, the forthcoming Skoda Kylaq compact SUV will rival the likes of Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza

Skoda Auto confirmed the launch of a new compact SUV in the Indian market early this year. The sub-4-meter SUV is scheduled for a global debut on November 6. The Czech carmaker has already revealed a few details and it is expected to go on sale around March 2025. In the latest development, the Skoda Kylaq has been spotted in its final production-ready guise, wearing heavy camouflage. Let’s look at some important details of the upcoming Skoda Kylaq compact SUV.

The spy shots reveal that the Kylaq will draw heavy inspiration from its elder sibling Kushaq, however, there will be some visible design differences. The highlights of the new styling will be the split headlamp setup with the LED DRLs positioned on top and the main headlight unit below it.

The grille can be seen sporting vertical slats and there’s a large air dam in the lower part of the front bumper. Other major observations from the latest spy shots include an electric sunroof, upright bonnet and a new set of alloy wheels which are likely 16 inchers.

The Skoda Kylaq will be powered by the familiar 1.0 litre 3 cylinder TSI petrol engine putting out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This is the same powertrain setup that does duty on Skoda Kushaq and Slavia as well as Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun. The compact SUV will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will boast 90% localisation to achieve aggressive pricing.

In terms of equipment, expect the Kylaq to come with features like 6 airbags, automatic HVAC, a large infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera, rear AC vents and more.

Once launched, the upcoming Skoda Kylaq compact SUV will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV3XO amongst others in the Indian market.