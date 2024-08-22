Upcoming Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV – A Game Changer Coming?

Skoda India has officially announced the name of the upcoming Sub-4m SUV, and it will be called Skoda Kylaq

Skoda currently has 3 products in its lineup the Kushaq, Slavia, and the Kodiaq. However, only 2 of them are part of the India 2.0 program while the upcoming Skoda Kylaq will be the 3rd member. Skoda is taking their time to enter this segment as it is the busiest and the most competitive segment in our country with a huge list of contenders.

After a long wait and several test mules being spotted, Skoda India has finally announced the name of its new sub-4m SUV for India – SKODA KYLAQ. The word Kylaq is derived from the Sanskrit word that means crystal, reflecting both the vehicle’s elegant qualities and inspiration from Mt. Kailash.

Skoda had previously launched a naming contest for the new SUV. A day before launch, 5 names were shortlisted and announced. These were Kwiq, Kylaq, Kosmiq, Kliq and Kayaq. There were a few conditions in the contest like the SUV name should start with K and end with Q, which is something that Skoda follows for its SUVs such as Kushaq and Kodiaq.

Speaking at the name unveil, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Our new compact SUV Kylaq is for the people of India. We wanted them to be part of every milestone of our biggest-ever launch in the country. The ‘Name Your Škoda’ campaign aimed at inculcating a sense of pride and belonging among participants and potential customers. The results are humbling with over 200,000 entries.”

Skoda SUVs with their unique and sporty styling elements generally have an edge over their rivals in terms of their ride and feel. The same is expected with the upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV. Even then things won’t be easy as the segment is already buzzing with updated models like Nexon, XUV3XO, Sonet, Venue, etc.

With features like aggressive design on the lights and curved body panels, the new Skoda Kylaq looks fresh and sporty. The spy shots of the upcoming SUV indicate that it will be getting polygonal housings for headlamps and fog lamps, while the grille will be wide and prominent. It is expected to be as tall as the Kushaq and sport new alloy wheels.

The Skoda Kylaq will be powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is currently used in the lower variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. This motor is powerful enough as it generates 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

We expect the Skoda Kylaq to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 while the launch will happen soon after that. While there are quite a few challenges for the upcoming SUV, it does have a lot going for it. So, it is interesting to see how it fares against the tough competition.