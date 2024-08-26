Upcoming Skoda Kylaq Caught Testing Again, Now Reveals Sunroof

The upcoming Skoda Kylaq compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and it will sit on the localised MQB A0 IN platform

Skoda Auto India recently revealed the name of its upcoming compact SUV as one of the five shortlisted names was chosen. Christened the Kylaq, it has been confirmed to go on sale in early 2025 (February or March 2025). It has been caught on camera multiple times during testing on public roads and the latest spy shots reveal the presence of an electric sunroof.

It’s already known that the Skoda Kylaq will sport inverted L-shaped LED tail lamp signatures with bold Skoda lettering placed between them. The sub-four-metre SUV will also feature functional roof rails in a grey finish, a muscular rear bumper, a slightly raked rear windshield, circular wheel arches, newly designed alloy wheels, and sleek wing mirrors as key design elements.

The front end of the Skoda Kylaq gets vertical grille slats, a split LED headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights and a muscular hood with a hexagonal mesh centrepiece within the bumper opening. The design also includes clean surface lines along the sides, an integrated spoiler featuring a high-mounted stop lamp and horizontal reflectors on the rear bumper.

The upcoming SUV will be constructed on the MQB A0 IN platform with significant localization to strongly compete against rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch and Renault Kiger. To keep production costs down, it will share numerous components with the bigger Kushaq.

The success of this compact SUV is pivotal for Skoda, as the brand aims to boost its production capacity by around 30 per cent. Skoda also plans to export this model to various international markets. It will be powered by the well-known 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque.

The powertrain will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The features list will include a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, ventilated seats at the front, automatic climate control, etc.