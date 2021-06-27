Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Colour Options Detailed In Walkaround Video

Check out our video below, in which we showcase all the exterior paint choices available on the soon-to-launch Skoda Kushaq SUV

Skoda Kushaq is set to launch in India on June 28. The new Skoda SUV will be available with two engine options in our market – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). However, the latter powertrain will go on sale later, by August this year.

The Kushaq will be available in five exterior colour options in our market, namely Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel, and Tornado Red. Below, we have a brief walkaround video that showcases all the colour options, giving us an idea of how each would look in comparison to others.

Firstly, let’s start with the Carbon Steel paint, which is essentially a dark grey colour. It isn’t completely black, but for fans of dark colours, this is the only option available on the Kushaq. Next, we have Brilliant Silver, which gives the SUV an air of premium-ness. Silver colour is also easier to maintain, as dust and scratches aren’t very noticeable.

The Candy White paint will likely be the most popular colour option, as Indian buyers love white cars. However, compared to other colours available here, the white shade doesn’t feel very happening. Next, we have Honey Orange, which is perhaps the cutest colour option available on the Skoda SUV, personally speaking.

The last paint option is Tornado Red, which is the boldest colour on offer here. If you love to be the centre of attraction, then this one would suit you the best. Keeping the colours aside, the exterior design of the Kushaq is quite sleek and sporty. The SUV gets vertically-split LED headlights, inverted L-shaped LED taillights, black plastic cladding all around, silver-finished roof rails, etc.

The price list of Skoda Kushaq will be revealed on the day of its launch, i.e., on June 28, and official bookings will commence on the same day, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 12. The SUV’s closest rivals in our market are Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.