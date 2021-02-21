Upcoming Seven-Seater Hyundai Creta Interior Spied In India

The 7-seater Hyundai Creta is expected to launch in the Indian market around mid-2021, and will likely be christened ‘Alcazar’

Hyundai is currently working on a new 7-seater SUV, based on the second-generation Creta. This new SUV has been spied multiple times during road testing in India, and is expected to launch in our market in the coming months. Recently, a new set of spy pictures have emerged online, which give us a little peek into the cabin of this upcoming SUV.

The upcoming 7-seater Hyundai SUV, expected to be named ‘Alcazar’, seems to have a larger touchscreen infotainment system than the 10.25-inch unit available on the Creta. An auto-dimming IRVM is also visible in these pictures. The exterior of the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, so not a lot of styling details can be seen here.

Still, we can see that the LED taillamps are slightly different compared to the donor vehicle. We also expect a few other changes, like a new front grille, redesigned bumpers, and of course, a longer rear overhang. These changes will help visually differentiate the upcoming 7-seat model from the regular Creta.

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is capable of generating 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This motor can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

The second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which can develop 115 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The last option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has 140 PS and 242 Nm on tap, and comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox only.

We expect the upcoming 7-seater Hyundai SUV to offer the same powertrain options as the Creta. As for the features, BlueLink connected car tech, automatic climate control, ambient cabin lighting, LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a panoramic sunroof will be available here. It will likely be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon launch, its chief rivals in the Indian market will be MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Gravitas.