The Indian market will witness the arrival of many new seven-seater SUVs and MPVs at 2020 Auto Expo and we have listed them together for your understanding

The calendar year 2020 will see plenty of action from the three-row segments as family-based buyers are being targetted by the automobile manufacturers. The need for spacious seven-seaters has always existed in the domestic market but not every car brand was keen to invest themselves into it over the years.

However, the scenario has changed as new segments are being explored and existing benchmarks are pushed to the limit. Kia’s second product for India is the Carnival premium MPV and it can be had in seven-, eight- and nine-seat configurations. Powered by a BSVI compliant 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, it develops 200 PS and 440 Nm.

It is packed with features such as sliding doors, rear seat entertainment system and many technologies and will have its prices revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo in just over a week’s time. Mahindra is in the process of updating its existing models and making its presence felt in new segments over the last year and half and the new generation Thar and Scorpio are part of that strategy.

The second-gen Thar and Scorpio are expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Both get updated styling, new BSVI compliant engines and revised interior with a host of added technologies and equipment. The TUV300 is also getting a facelift soon while the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 is in the pipeline for later this year.

All these new models will revitalise Mahindra as a key player in the seven-seater space across different categories. MG’s has made a strong impact with the Hector and its bigger three row sibling, the Hector Plus will be displayed at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo. It is expected to be accompanied by the rebadged Maxus D90 that will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4.

In our video, we have explained a complete list of upcoming seven-seaters bound for this year’s Auto Expo next month and it includes the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, rebadged Toyota Ertiga and Toyota Vellfire. You can check the video out to know more in-depth information.