Upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor – 5 Things You Should Know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor is expected to be a cruiser based on the 650 Twins and it will likely make its global debut at the EICMA show this month

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch a host of new products within the next year or so and the Himalayan based Scram 411 will likely be the first one to arrive. A few months ago, RE strengthened its product portfolio with the debut of the new generation Classic 350 and following the Scram, the Super Meteor and Hunter 350 scrambler could be launched. Here are the five key things we know about the upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor.

1. Debut & Launch:

The oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production was using the Super Meteor many decades ago in the United States and it could be brought back for a flagship cruiser based on the 650 cc platform. Reports indicate that it will make its global premiere at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy on November 23. RE will target local as well as international sales with the Super Meteor and it could be launched in early 2022 in India.

2. USD – First For Royal Enfield:

Despite retaining the retro styling with a circular headlamp, traditional tall set handlebars and forward-set footpegs, Royal Enfield will likely emphasise on high comfort with the Super Meteor as it will be the first model from the brand to be equipped with upside-down front forks while the rear will have twin springs setup.

3. New Flagship Offering:

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor has all the ingredients to be a flagship offering for the Chennai-based company as it could be positioned at a slight premium over the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Expect the prices to start from Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Familiar Powertrain:

The same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine seen in the 650 Twins is expected to be utilised. It produces just over 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch as standard.

5. Good Features List:

As for the features, the Super Meteor will more likely have a dual-channel ABS as standard, twin-pod instrument cluster with Google-powered Tripper Navigation, wide rear tyre, chunky fenders at the front and rear, black alloy wheels, and so on.