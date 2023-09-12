Upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Design Render: A Closer Look

The Shotgun 650 could be the next twin-cylinder bike from Royal Enfield and it could debut sometime in 2024. Let’s take a look at how the bike could look in real life

We already know that Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles based on its 650cc platform. The Shotgun 650 is currently the most important bike and probably the one which is next in line for a market launch.

While we have already spotted enough test mules, nothing could properly reveal the final design of the two-wheeler. Let’s take a look at the expected production-ready design of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 via the render by ‘TrippleLines’ YouTube channel.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Design Render: Details

The Shotgun 650’s design is inspired by the SG650 Concept showcased at the EICMA 2021 by Royal Enfield. It is no secret that the bike will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 which has already been launched in the Indian market. As per the design render, the bike sports a round headlamp setup with a muscular headlamp shroud paired with a small windscreen followed by USD forks and a fat tyre at the front.

The tank design seems to be tweaked in order to suit the bike’s sporty character. This is also quite evident by the minimal use of chrome/silver elements and an all-black finish for the engine as well as dual exhaust. The tail section is also similar to what we get on the Super Meteor 650 along with a round LED tail lamp.

Overall, the bike looks quite proportionate and the stance is further enhanced by the longer wheelbase, something we have noticed on the latest test mules. Apart from this, the instrument cluster, switchgear, rear view mirrors and turn indicators amongst others will be a straight lift-off from Super Meteor 650. The design render also showcases the dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels; however, we are currently unsure about the wheel size.

The powerhouse of the Shotgun 650 will be a familiar 648cc parallel twin air-cooled engine putting out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. As for the launch timeline is concerned, we expect Royal Enfield to debut the Shotgun 650 sometime in the year 2024.

Rendering Source: TrippleLines