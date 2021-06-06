Upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Cruiser – What To Expect?

Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc cruiser, expected to be named ‘Shotgun’, will share its platform and powertrain with Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650

This year, Royal Enfield has filed trademarks for two new names so far – Shotgun and Scram. The latter seems perfect for a Scrambler motorcycle, and as for the former, we believe it would be used on its new 650cc cruiser. The upcoming RE 650 cruiser was first spotted in August last year, and it will likely launch in India very soon.

The new RE 650 cruiser will be powered by the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 – a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin unit. This motor can develop a peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively. It comes paired to a 6-speed sequential transmission, with slipper & assist clutch available as standard.

The spy pictures have confirmed that this upcoming cruiser will have a retro-inspired design, much like all other Royal Enfield motorcycles. It will get a round halogen headlamp (likely with an LED DRL ring), round turn indicators, round rear-view mirrors, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a round LED taillight. The motorcycle will also have a low seat height, with a scooped seat for the rider.

In typical cruiser fashion, this upcoming bike will have high-positioned handlebars, along with extremely forward-set footpegs. Other than that, it will also get Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation feature, which is also available on Meteor 350 and Himalayan. Interestingly, the motorcycle gets USD front forks (as seen in the spy spots), which aren’t available on any other Royal Enfield model yet.

There is no confirmation about its launch yet, but as per speculations, the upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cruiser (Shotgun 650) could go on sale in India before the end of this year. We expect it to have an extremely competitive price tag, likely between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield has a lot of other new motorcycles in the pipeline as well. These include a new 650cc roadster, a new 350cc roadster (expected to be named ‘Hunter 350’), and of course, the next-generation Classic 350. The last one is expected to launch very soon, likely when the lockdown eases across the country.