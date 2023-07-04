Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted In Production Ready Guise

In the most recent spy images, the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spotted in production form, thereby revealing the final set of details. Launch expected by early 2024

As we are all aware of the fact that Royal Enfield is working on an array of new motorcycles based on its 650cc platform. Amongst these, the next product scheduled for launch by early 2024 is the Scrambler 650. Based on the Interceptor 650, the bike could likely be named Sherpa 650. Let’s have a look at some of the most important details of the Scrambler 650.

The bike has already been spotted multiple times on Indian roads but the latest spy images are the closed shots we have got of the motorcycle. In terms of looks, the two-wheeler bears a lot of resemblance to the Interceptor 650 like the round headlamps, the main frame, the fuel tank and the side panels.

However, a keen eye will spot a fair amount of differences, some of which include USD forks with covers at the front end, a new fender and the test bike seems to be sporting a single pod instrument cluster from the Hunter 350.

Apart from these, the exhaust system is also new, comprising of two separate cans running from the header, combining into a single-sided small exhaust. The seat is a single-piece unit and the tail section has been tweaked in order to get the scrambler stance. From the picture, the bike looks slightly smaller than Interceptor and this can be the result of the minor changes carried out to its design.

The test mule is riding on off-road biased dual-purpose tyres and the spoke wheels are familiar units which we have seen on the INT 650. Needless to say, the bike is bound to get disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The powerhouse of the upcoming Scrambler 650 will be the same 648cc parallel twin engine, good enough to churn out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield could play around with the engine tuning as well as gear ratios to better suit the bike’s scrambler identity.