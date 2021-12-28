Upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 Spied Undisguised In New Shade

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to go on sale around February 2022 and it will use the same 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine from the Himalayan

Royal Enfield is working on a number of new products in 2022 to consolidate its existing portfolio and enter into the ones it has not competed in to further expand its market share. The Chennai-based manufacturer comes on the back of the good reception for the Meteor 350 introduced last year and the new-gen Classic 350 that debuted a few months ago.

In 2022, Royal Enfield appears to be planning to bring in motorcycles such as Hunter 350 (a scrambler rivalling Honda CB350 RS and Jawa 42 2.1), Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser based on the 650 Twins, and possibly the Shotgun 650 bobber which was unveiled in its concept form at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy last month.

Some reports indicate that Royal Enfield will also launch the next generation Bullet 350 in 2022 and a more stripped out version of the Hunter 350 while the bigger Himalayan 650 also looks to be in development. The upcoming range will be headed by the arrival of the Scram 411 – a more road-biased version of the Himalayan adventure tourer.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be launched around February 2022 and it has already been spotted testing a number of times. Compared to the Himalayan, it is devoid of features such as the tall windscreen, jerry can holders and a luggage rack as RE will look to position it as a road-oriented motorcycle to address a wide band of customers.

We can expect a host of accessories to be made available with it as well and it will be sold in multiple colour options such as khaki, grey, blue and the red shade as you can see in these images. With the existing Himalayan priced from Rs. 2.10 lakh for the base variant, the Scram 411 will more likely undercut it by around Rs. 20,000.

The spy shots also denote the presence of body panels and design elements shared with the Himalayan while the mechanical similarities are more than evident. As for the performance, the same 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm will be utilised and is paired with a five-speed transmission.