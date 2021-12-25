Upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 – 5 Things You Should Know

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more road-biased version of the Himalayan adventure tourer and it will go on sale in the early parts of 2022

Royal Enfield is preparing to introduce a host of new launches in the 2022 calendar year and it will help in strengthening the brand’s presence across various segments while entering into new ones. The scrambler-styled Hunter 350, Super Meteor 650 cruiser, Shotgun 650 bobber and perhaps the next generation Bullet 350 are in the pipeline along with the Scram 411. Here are the five things you should know about it:

1. Launch:

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more road-biased version of the Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer and it will more likely reach showrooms around February 2022 in the Indian market. It could be followed by the launch of the Hunter 350, and the Super Meteor 650 could arrive by the middle of next year as the company’s middleweight portfolio will be stacked.

2. Price:

Currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced between Rs. 2.10 lakh and Rs. 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and the upcoming Scram 411 will likely be priced around Rs. 30,000 cheaper than the adv. The Scram 411 will sit below the adventure motorcycle in terms of market positioning to attract customers not wanting to own a proper off-road machine.

3. Styling:

Recently, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 was spotted during an advertisement shoot indicating that the market launch is nearing. It will borrow styling and body panels alongside other cycle parts from the Himalayan. The Scram 411 is essentially a stripped-down version of the Himalayan as it lacks jerry can holders, a tall windscreen and a luggage rack.

4. Engine:

As for the performance, the same 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine could be utilised and in the Himalayan, it develops 24.3 bhp maximum power and 32 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and expect alterations in gear ratios to suit the tarmac riding conditions with touring in mind.

5. Features:

It has plenty in common with the Himalayan and will ride on a 19-inch front wheel besides getting a redesigned headlight cowl, new tank shrouds, and the same semi-digital instrument console as the Meteor 350 cruiser with Tripper Navigation. It will be available in multiple colour schemes and gains side-mounted exhaust, single-piece seat, 411 graphics, spoked wheels, telescopic front forks, dual-channel ABS system, circular mirrors, regular fenders, etc.