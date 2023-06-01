Upcoming Royal Enfield Rivals In India – Harley, KTM, Honda, Bajaj

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming retro-style motorbikes that are scheduled to launch in India this year, will act as Royal Enfield rivals

It’s an exciting time for motorcycle enthusiasts in India, as there are a lot of exciting new launches lined up for this year. Plenty of all-new performance motorbikes are set to go on sale in the domestic market across segments. The mid-capacity premium segment, currently ruled by Royal Enfield, will also see the arrival of newcomers very soon.

If you’re planning to buy a new motorcycle in 2023, and want something that looks great and is fun to ride, you should read ahead! These five Royal Enfield rivals will surely be worth the wait.

1. Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson has partnered with Hero MotoCorp to create affordable, entry-level motorcycles for the Indian market. The first of these upcoming bikes will be X440, which was unveiled online recently. It will be powered by a 440cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which should offer decent power and great torque.

2. New-Gen KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke is set to undergo a generation change very soon. The next-gen model has been spied multiple times during road tests; it has a sharper and sportier design compared to the outgoing model. As per speculations, the engine will be a larger 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit, with slightly more power as well.

3. Bajaj-Triumph Roadster

Triumph and Bajaj have also partnered up to create new entry-level motorcycles. The duo is working on a retro-style naked roadster, which has been spotted a few times during road testing in the UK and India. Its design is inspired by the iconic Triumph Bonneville – properly gorgeous! The engine specs are a mystery, but speculation suggests that it would be a 350-400cc single-cylinder unit.

4. Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler

Alongside the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph roadster will arrive a new scrambler motorcycle, which will be based on the same platform. It will have a near-identical design to its roadster sibling, but with a few off-road specific changes, like a larger front wheel, block-pattern tyres, longer-travel suspension, etc.

5. Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda 2Wheelers India is busy working on a new cruiser motorcycle, based on the CB350 series. The engine would be the same 348cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill (20.8 bhp) that powers the H’ness, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The design will likely be similar to Honda’s Rebel series, but we can’t confirm anything at the moment. Let’s wait for some spy pictures to emerge online!