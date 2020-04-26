Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Pics Leaked Ahead Of Launch

A new set of the highly awaited Royal Enfield Meteor have leaked online, thereby revealing that the new 350cc model from the South India-based retro motorcycle manufacturer could sell with the ‘Fireball’ suffix

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is definitely taking a pretty long time to come to our market. If you come to think of it, we first saw the spy images of this motorcycle over a year ago and since then, there have been numerous sightings, speculations and leaks related to the new motorcycle. However, we can’t exactly blame the South India-based manufacturer for this delay as the ongoing unfavourable circumstances have pretty much gripped the entire auto market.

While car and bike manufacturers are still being sceptical about resuming production, it looks like Royal Enfield has been trying hard to introduce its new motorcycle at the earliest. Today, we have some more images of the Royal Enfield Meteor that were leaked online on Instagram recently. Among the most important revelations arising out of these leaked images is that the new motorcycle could be called Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball.

Also, the fact that the company is already ready with the official graphics of its new product shows that the launch of the new model could take place soon after the lockdown is lifted. In all probability, it’s actually these circumstances that have led to such a delay in the introduction of the new motorcycle. Else, the Meteor was earlier projected to enter the market around the time BSVI emission norms kicked in earlier this month.

The images you see on this page seem to be screen-grabs of the official online configurator. One of these pictures has even revealed the price tag of Rs 1,68,550. However, this shouldn’t be the exact ex-showroom price of the model as the figure shown by the image could even include the prices of some of the official accessories.

However, what the images do show us clearly is the visual package of the new motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Meteor ‘Fireball’ will have a circular headlamp with LED DRLs, a twin-pod instrument cluster, stepped seat and a circular taillamp.

Akin to the T’bird X, the new motorcycle could be sold in bright paint options, include a yellow and a red. The alloy wheels get a colour-coordinate pin-striping treatment. The motorcycle will even get a tinted fly-screen but it will a part of the official accessories package and would cost Rs 1,750.

Underpinning the Royal Enfield Meteor Fireball is the company’s new J-platform. The new motorcycle will be powered by a new engine with a engine capacity of 346-499cc. It will be suspended through telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It will get disc brakes on both the wheels while ABS will be standard.