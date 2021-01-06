Upcoming Royal Enfield KX650 Cruiser Spied On Test – 5 Visible Features

Here, we list all the details we could gather about the upcoming RE 650 cruiser (KX650) from all the available spy pictures

Royal Enfield has a lot of products in the pipeline currently, including the next-generation Classic 350, and the updated 2021 Himalayan (with tripper navigation). The manufacturer also has a few brand-new bikes in the making, the most important of which is an upcoming 650cc cruiser (being referred to as the KX650).

The KX650 has been spotted multiple times now during road tests, each time without any camouflage. As such, a lot of details about the motorcycle are visible in the spy pictures. Here, we shall list all the important details we could gather from these images.

1. RE Meteor 350-inspired design

The styling of the upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser has a lot of similarities with the recently-launched Meteor 350. The round halogen headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, scooped rider’s seat, and the round taillamp, are all reminiscent of the Meteor.

2. Low-slung body

The KX650 features a few differences compared to the Meteor, like shorter front forks (upside-down) and an overall low-slung body stance. The engine is the same oil-cooled, parallel-twin unit as the Interceptor 650/Continental GT 650. The KX650 looks like a proper cruiser motorcycle, whereas the Meteor 350 is a cross between a cruiser and a streetbike.

3. Tripper navigation

The right instrument pod seems to be different (and slightly smaller) than the left one, which leads us to believe that the upcoming 650cc RE cruiser will have a similar setup for the instrument cluster as the Meteor. The left pod would consist of an analogue speedometer, along with an LCD readout for fuel gauge, tripmeter, etc, and the right pod will have a TFT screen with tripper navigation.

4. Touring-specific equipment

The latest spy pictures show us a lot of new features on the motorcycle, like a tall windscreen, wraparound engine guard, along with what seem to be mounting points for saddle stays and/or pillion grabrails. The bike will also get tubeless tyres, shod onto beautiful-looking alloy wheels.

5. Possibility of multiple variants

Also, in the latest spy shots, the seat is different from the older test models (not sloping towards the rear), and the footpegs aren’t as forward set. This results in a rather upright seating position, and not a laid back one.

We believe that this prototype is a different variant of the KX650. As the Meteor 350 is also available in three variants, this possibility is quite likely, although it is just speculation at this point.