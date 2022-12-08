Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 450 – Top 5 Things You Should Know

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 450 was recently spied testing for the first time ahead of the likely launch in the second half of next year

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was recently launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned as the most affordable RE bike in India. The brand is soon expected to expand its 450cc portfolio in the country and is likely to launch multiple new bikes next year including the Royal Enfiled Hunter 450.

The bike was recently spied testing in the country and here are the top 5 things you need to know about this upcoming Royal Enfiled bike in India.

1. Design:

The new RE Hunter 450 is likely to boast a naked-roadster exterior styling and will feature round LED lights, new alloy wheels, round ORVMs, upswept exhaust, and a single-piece seat setup. In all, the bike will offer a strong road presence and is likely to get minimal body graphics.

2. Mechanical Hardware:

From what we know so far, the new Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to ride on telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Furthermore, it is expected to feature pre-load adjustment options while the production-spec version is likely to feature 17-inch wheels that would be shod in tubeless tyres.

3. Brakes:

Just like the upcoming Himalayan 450, the new RE Hunter 450 is likely to get single-disc brakes at the front as well as at the rear. To further improve the overall braking performance, this setup will come coupled with a dual-channel ABS kit.

4. Powertrain:

This new Royal Enfield bike in the country is expected to be powered by a new 450cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The peak power and torque output from this engine are likely to stand at around 40 bhp and 45 Nm respectively. Needless to say, this new engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

5. Expected Launch And Price:

The new Hunter 450 is likely to be priced from Rs 2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom) but the brand is yet to comment on the official launch timeline of the bike in the country. If reports are to be believed, the new Hunter 450 is likely to make its debut somewhere in the second half of 2023.