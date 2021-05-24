Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 – 5 Things We Know About It

RE Hunter 350 will share its powertrain and chassis with the Meteor 350, and it is expected to launch in our market in late-2021 or early-2022

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a slew of new motorcycles in India in the near future, and plenty of spy pictures of various test models are already doing rounds on the internet. One of these upcoming motorcycles is the Hunter 350, which has been spotted in near-production avatar multiple times on the streets of India.

Here, we take a look at all the details that we have available about the forthcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

1. Design

Just like all other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the upcoming Hunter 350 will have a retro-themed design. In the spy pictures, we can see that the motorcycle gets a round headlamp, a set of round turn-indicators, a dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-piece handlebar, a sculpted single-seat, and a round taillight. The motorcycle also gets a stubby, upswept exhaust, which looks sporty.

2. Features and equipment

RE Hunter 350 will be available with the tripper navigation feature, which is also offered on the Meteor 350 and Himalayan. Other than that, the motorcycle would get telescopic front forks, dual rear shockers, disc brakes on both wheels (likely with dual-channel ABS as well), alloy wheels, and tubeless tyres. It will get a halogen headlamp, not an LED one, although LED DRLs are expected to be available.

3. Powertrain

Hunter 350 is expected to be powered by the same 349cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Meteor 350. This motor can churn out 20.4 PS and 27 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This powerplant will also be offered on the next-generation Classic 350.

4. Expected launch

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to arrive in the Indian market either towards the end of this year, or early next year. Royal Enfield has plenty of other motorcycles in the pipeline as well, including a 650cc cruiser, a 650cc retro roadster, and of course, the new-gen Classic 350.

5. Expected price

As for the price, we expect the Hunter 350 to cost between Rs. 1.75 lakh to Rs. 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the bike will compete against the likes of Jawa 42 v2.1, Honda CB350 RS, and Benelli Imperiale 400.