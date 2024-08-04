Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 – What We Know So Far

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 was recently spied on Indian roads, hinting that its launch may happen in the near future

Royal Enfield is working to introduce its new 650cc motorcycle in the Indian market. Recently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 has been spotted testing on Indian roads. As seen in the spy shots, the test mule was heavily camouflaged, revealing only a few details. In terms of engine, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is expected to be powered by the 648cc parallel-twin engine.

The spy shot shows that the bike will get a single exhaust setup for better water wading. The seating layout features a split-type design, with the front seat scooped up for added comfort and convenience. The pillion seat is stepped up, while the rear sub frame gets braces which cab be extended in a luggage rack.

Unlike the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the upcoming Himalayan 650 gets a semi-fairing, giving it more of a touring look rather than an off-road adventure bike. Sharing design bits with the Benelli TNT 600 GT, the bikini fairing wraps around the fuel tank nicely. It is expected to have a fuel tank capacity of over 20 liters to ensure a longer range.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 features a circular instrument cluster that appears to be a fully-digital TFT screen. It’s angled towards the rider, which is helpful for touring as it stays within the rider’s peripheral view. The Tripper Dash is likely to be same as found on the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. The upcoming Himalayan 650 will come with features like Google Maps and music controls, among others.

Royal Enfield is testing dual disc brakes at the front of any of its motorcycles for the first time. The bike uses petal-type rotors. Aimed at touring, the upcoming RE Himalayan 650 will utilize wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tires. In addition, the motorcycle also gets adjustable suspension for the first time with adjusters on the front USD telescopic forks and a mono-shock rear suspension.

Mechanically, the Himalayan 650 will use the same 648cc parallel twin engine found in other Royal Enfield models. It’s expected to produce around 50 bhp and 60 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expected to be priced around Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom), the RE Himalayan 650 will locks horns with the Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650 in India.