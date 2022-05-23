Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year and it will get a brand new liquid-cooled engine and premium features

Royal Enfield has already been caught testing the Himalayan 450 in the outskirts of Chennai quite a few times. The prototypes appear to be in the final stages of testing and thus we can expect the adventure touring motorcycle to launch in the domestic market in early 2023. It will be a more hardcore off-roading machine compared to the existing Himalayan 411.

In addition, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will reportedly give rise to the 450 Raid, codenamed K1X, in the near future with an auxiliary fuel tank, upgraded suspension, tubeless spoke wheels and a more powerful motor as the brand could consider entering the Dakar rally. Back to the regular Himalayan 450, it will more likely be pitched directly against KTM 390 Adventure upon arrival.

It will boast the first modern liquid-cooled engine from Royal Enfield as the single-cylinder fuel-injected mill could pump out a maximum power output of 40 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission and we do expect slipper clutch to be a standard fitment as well. It could also be positioned in such a way to undercut the 390 Adv.

The powertrain could be tuned for good torque characteristics. As for the features, ride modes (Road, Rain and Off-road), switchable ABS, a new vertically-positioned instrument console, specially developed Ceat tyres with deeper treads, all-new body panels, dual-channel ABS system, long-travel suspension with USD front forks, monoshock rear with adjustability, etc could be offered.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will have a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres and the handlebar will be upright with sturdy footpegs aiding in stand-up riding, 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel as the Himalayan 411, side-mounted exhaust system, a single-piece seat setup, tall windscreen, round-shaped mirrors and fuel tank braces will be some of the other highlights.

It will have a payload capacity of 15 kilograms and a luggage rack will also be standard. A host of new accessories will be available for customers based on their touring needs as well including heated grips, different handlebar options, etc.